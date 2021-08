LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Rescue Mission is currently accepting donations Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. to benefit the Mission’s Thrift Store, 702 West Anaheim St. Donations are tax-deductible and proceeds will go toward meals, shelter, and recovery services for the men and women in the Mission’s New Life Program. Acceptable donations include household items, new toys, and clothing. Unacceptable items include toxic items; clothing with stains, tears, odors; furniture with stains, tears, odors, missing or broken pieces; books; old/used toys; construction items; and leftover garage sale items. Local pickups are available and can be scheduled by calling 562-495-8900.