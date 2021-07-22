Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Lifespan’s Motives in Question

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 11 days ago

I agree with the concerns regarding the closure of Newport Hospital’s cardiac rehab program that have been expressed in these pages by previous letter writers. It is truly unfortunate, and I believe it is also unethical, for Newport Hospital to close its cardiac rehab and maintenance program. Closing this unit and creating barriers to effective, time-tested, selfcare resources may be a dollars and cents decision, but it is virtually condemning some of our fellow residents to more disability and higher mortality.

www.newportthisweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
City
East Providence, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifespan#Greenwich Hospital#Newport Hospital#Miriam Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Health Services
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate made slow progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy