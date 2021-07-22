Lifespan’s Motives in Question

I agree with the concerns regarding the closure of Newport Hospital’s cardiac rehab program that have been expressed in these pages by previous letter writers. It is truly unfortunate, and I believe it is also unethical, for Newport Hospital to close its cardiac rehab and maintenance program. Closing this unit and creating barriers to effective, time-tested, selfcare resources may be a dollars and cents decision, but it is virtually condemning some of our fellow residents to more disability and higher mortality.