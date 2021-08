The Cavs may need to part ways with Collin Sexton to get rid of Kevin Love. Do you like contradicting news from contradicting reports about trades? Well, if so, you’re in luck. Despite Jonathan Givony of ESPN reporting that the Cavs are reconsidering the idea of trading Collin Sexton, another writer has a different trade rumor and is claiming that not only is Sexton still on the block but that the team may trade him just to help get rid of Kevin Love.