Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Brompton Electric (M6L) review: A commuter's dream

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Brompton is a name that almost completely dominates the folding bike market - a brand with so much prestige that it's practically synonymous with the sort of bike that it's so famous for, and that's a reputation it has spent years building. Electrification, though, waits for no one,...

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Electric Cars#Electric Bikes#The Commuter#The Brompton Electric#Marmite#Automatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

Designed for commuters and urban riders - but can it really rival a Brompton for half the price?. £1499, which puts it beyond a ‘budget’ price point, but which is almost half the price of the Brompton electric equivalent. What is it?. The Perry Ehopper is a sleek electric folding...
BicyclesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Electric dream: Horwin CR6 reviewed

It seems difficult to keep up with the number of new electric two-wheelers coming on to the market these days. The trend was already under way and has only been accelerated by the pandemic, with commuters and others looking for alternatives to public transport. Figures from the Motorcycle Industry Association...
Carscartechnewz.com

Royal Enfield Joins the Electric Race with Premium Electric Bike!!

Electric vehicles have become the latest craze in the automobile industry. The shift to the electric vehicles is rightly augmented by the government’s policies and the coming of newer players in the industry. While new players like Ola and Ather are working to expand their footprints in the industry, established two wheeler manufacturers of the country such as TVS, Hero, Honda and other have already joined the bandwagon.
BicyclesMotorTrend Magazine

Is DryCycle the Electrically Assisted Car-Bike Thing the World Needs?

Electrically assisted bicycles are having a moment. Their onboard motors and battery packs give riders a superhuman power boost for—well, they were useful for commuting, until commuting sort of stopped during the pandemic. Hey, e-bikes are still good for an old-fashioned ego boost—who doesn't want their two-wheeled fitness activities taken to higher speeds and assisted during the hard parts (i.e., hills)? But are e-bikes enough of a thing these days to make anyone consider the DryCycle, an enclosed, car-like e-bike?
CarsCleanTechnica

Battista Electric Hyper GT Bespoke Program Announced

Electric vehicles will eventually replace fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This fact is readily observable by anyone who is paying attention to the rise of EVs. Electric vehicles are better for the environment and they have no direct toxic emissions like gas-powered and diesel-powered vehicles do. Additionally, as the world moves toward more and more clean, renewable electricity, electric vehicles will run on power from sunlight, wind, and geothermal sources. Fossil fuel vehicles can never do this. Electric vehicles are also connectable in other ways their fossil-fuel counterparts do not, such as the ability to be refueled at the home at night while the owner is sleeping, charged at work while the owner is working, or plugged in for the V2G option (plus, there are many more EV benefits).
CarsPocket-lint.com

TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster

(Pocket-lint) - Transport for London's e-scooter rental trials have extended to the heart of the UK's capital. Westminster is the latest borough to now offer the service. MPs and other vistors to the area can now whizz around the Houses of Parliament and the West End on trial e-scooters from Lime, Dott and Tier.
CarsAutoblog

BMW preps i4 EV for safety car duty at MotoE World Cup

BMW's M division has turned the recently-unveiled i4 into its first electric safety car. The battery-powered sedan will lead the field at the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria's MotoE World Cup taking place in August 2021. Designed to take the torch from an i8, the i4 won't go unnoticed during...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

SnapFresh Cordless Lawn Mower review – not enough power

REVIEW – In the last year I’ve been transitioning to battery-powered tools for working in my yard. After I reviewed WORX’s cordless fan, I purchased their weed eater. SnapFresh then sent me their leaf blower and their hedge trimmer, both of which I liked. The most recent lawn tool that I’ve been testing is a cordless lawn mower by SnapFresh.
Silver Springs, FLocala-news.com

Silver Springs is not a good investment for a family water park

No one wants to see motels by the hour, homeless people pushing shopping carts, begging for money, and needles every where. Another Wild Waters? No way. A major clean up is needed as the motels are all big problems. Not to mention the run down RV parks around Silver Springs. It’s not really a good investment for a family water park.
Aerospace & Defensedesignboom.com

eviation unveils alice, an all-electric, 9-passenger commuter aircraft

Washington state-based manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, eviation aircraft, has unveiled the design of alice, an all-electric aircraft. set to take its maiden flight later this year and with service expected in 2024, the nine-passenger, two-crew member airplane produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour.
Lawton, OKPosted by
Z94

Ammo Shortage is Finally Coming to an End

It's looking like the ammo shortage is finally coming to an end, at least locally anyway. If like myself you've been on the look out for ammo and haven't had much luck, things are starting to improve and we're now seeing shelves fully stocked, or close to it. Over the past year or so its been incredibly difficult to find ammo in any caliber. You were lucky to find anything at all and more often than not ended up purchasing ammo from manufacturers and brands that aren't familiar, or of the quality and quantity you wanted.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the electrical beauty products we'll be buying (and saving up to 50% on) with Very's discount codes

Up to 50% off hair tools, toothbrushes and more. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. It’s no secret that we at GLAMOUR HQ are fond of electrical beauty products - our round-ups of the best hair dryers, the best cordless hair tools and various reviews (such as the Amika’s Hair Blow Dryer Brush) should be enough of a clue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy