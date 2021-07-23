Brompton Electric (M6L) review: A commuter's dream

Electric vehicles will eventually replace fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This fact is readily observable by anyone who is paying attention to the rise of EVs. Electric vehicles are better for the environment and they have no direct toxic emissions like gas-powered and diesel-powered vehicles do. Additionally, as the world moves toward more and more clean, renewable electricity, electric vehicles will run on power from sunlight, wind, and geothermal sources. Fossil fuel vehicles can never do this. Electric vehicles are also connectable in other ways their fossil-fuel counterparts do not, such as the ability to be refueled at the home at night while the owner is sleeping, charged at work while the owner is working, or plugged in for the V2G option (plus, there are many more EV benefits).