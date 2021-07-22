Berm Care Defies Rationale

Quite a few years ago, it became obvious that the berm around Easton Pond had eroded and needed to be rebuilt. Several proposals were announced. One was to build a concrete wall topped with a black wrought iron fence to keep people from going into the pond. This was met with much dissent. It looked too “institutional,” and if anyone remembers what the berm looked like, you’d understand the opposition. It was a wonderful walk lined with beautiful wildflowers, and was a home to birds, bees and butterflies.