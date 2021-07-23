Cancel
Kate Beckinsale action flick gives welcome ‘Jolt’ to revenge film tropes (review)

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
 10 days ago
Ever wanted to clock a manspreader? Punch an entitled misogynist? Wallop a rude server? It’s not polite to admit, especially for women, but to deny that violent thoughts can be a part of the human condition is to deny what it means to be human, and even, perhaps, what it means to be a woman. That’s why Tanya Wexler’s clever, nasty little action flick “Jolt” is so much fun: it allows the viewer to indulge in the pleasure of bloody fantasies, while exploring the ways in which rage, and its culturally imposed repression, can be an integral part of the female experience.

