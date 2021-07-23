Cancel
Defense Attorneys Representing Capitol Riot Defendants Are Receiving Threats

By Ryan Lucas
NPR
The lawyers have been busy with court hearings, filings and talks with prosecutors. Some have had to deal with nasty emails, late-night phone calls and even death threats. The lawyers defending people who are accused of participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 have been very busy. There are court hearings, legal filings, meetings with prosecutors. Some of them have also gotten a lot of public attention, and along with that, nasty emails, late-night phone calls, even death threats. Here's NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

