Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Powerful Story Behind the German Gymnastics Team’s Unitards

By Sarah Spelling s
Vogue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the women's gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympic games will kick off, and we will all get to see athletes like Simone Biles compete superhuman feats of strength and artistry. But that isn’t the only story. As Team Germany headed to podium training on Thursday, they showcased a different kind of competition gear. Not the sleeveless or long-sleeved leotard which has been the standard since the 1930s, but a long-legged unitard. A new sight at the Olympic Games, sure, but Team Germany has been rocking them since earlier this year. Their outfits are, according to the German Gymnastics Federation, a statement against, “against sexualisation in gymnastics.”

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Bui
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Elisabeth Seitz
Person
Sarah Voss
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Olympics#Gymnasts#Team Germany#Usa Gymnastics National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Simone Biles hints Nassar abuse is behind mental health struggles as she decides NOT to defend Olympic individual title

SIMONE Biles has hinted that Larry Nassar's abuse is behind her mental health struggles after she decided to not defend her Olympic individual title. The athlete retweeted a statement from fellow gymnast Andrea Orris which read: "We are talking about the same girl who was molested by her team doctor throughout her entire childhood and teenage years."
SportsSporting News

Twitter incensed as USA volleyball suffers controversial loss to Canada following challenge reversal

Team USA's beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA's pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SportsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Withdraws From Additional Tokyo Olympics Events

After previously withdrawing from the team gymnastics final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles will no longer compete in two additional final events, CNN reports. In a statement shared on social media, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles had withdrawn from the event finals for vault and uneven bars. The...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Newsweek

Who Is MyKayla Skinner? Gymnast Replacing Simone Biles in Vault

Team USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner will compete in the vault finals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday in Simone Biles place after her withdrawal. USA Gymnastics issued a statement on Friday saying Biles would not compete in the vault or uneven bars finals following her earlier decision to withdraw from the women's team final and the all-around final.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What time is Simone Biles competing August 3?

SIMONE Biles is making her return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one final event. Americans will have one last chance to watch the gymnast compete for gold. Biles will compete in the beam event final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will air at 4:50am ET on August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy