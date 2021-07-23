The Powerful Story Behind the German Gymnastics Team’s Unitards

On Saturday, the women's gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympic games will kick off, and we will all get to see athletes like Simone Biles compete superhuman feats of strength and artistry. But that isn’t the only story. As Team Germany headed to podium training on Thursday, they showcased a different kind of competition gear. Not the sleeveless or long-sleeved leotard which has been the standard since the 1930s, but a long-legged unitard. A new sight at the Olympic Games, sure, but Team Germany has been rocking them since earlier this year. Their outfits are, according to the German Gymnastics Federation, a statement against, “against sexualisation in gymnastics.”