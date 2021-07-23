Cancel
A Shortage Of Aviation Fuel Temporarily Grounds Some Firefighting Efforts

Refineries are still ramping up after the pandemic tanked fuel demand. That's causing shortages at the airports where firefighting tanker planes and helicopters fill up. About 80 large wildfires are burning across the U.S. But the teams that are fighting them in some Western states have had to temporarily ground some of the firefighting aircraft because it's getting harder than usual to get aviation fuel. From Boise State Public Radio, Troy Oppie reports.

