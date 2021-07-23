Kanye West’s New Album, ‘Donda’, Is A Tribute To His Late Mother

Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda – named for his late mother, Donda West – drops today. Sonically, little is known about it, though fans are clinging to clues. West has been pictured in the studio with Tyler, the Creator. On Wednesday, West shared a photo to Instagram showing snippets of the Donda track list scrawled on a whiteboard, including several songs with religious references. That led some to draw lines to 2019’s Jesus Is King, the musical pivot for which West won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album. In the photo, West wears a jersey bearing Donda’s name and ’07, the year she died. This week West debuted part of one of those tracks, “No Child Left Behind”, in a Beats by Dre ad featuring the fastest woman in America tragically not going to the Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson. In it West repeats the bar: “He’s done miracles on me.”