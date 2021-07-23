Cancel
Kanye West's New Album, 'Donda', Is A Tribute To His Late Mother

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda – named for his late mother, Donda West – drops today. Sonically, little is known about it, though fans are clinging to clues. West has been pictured in the studio with Tyler, the Creator. On Wednesday, West shared a photo to Instagram showing snippets of the Donda track list scrawled on a whiteboard, including several songs with religious references. That led some to draw lines to 2019’s Jesus Is King, the musical pivot for which West won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album. In the photo, West wears a jersey bearing Donda’s name and ’07, the year she died. This week West debuted part of one of those tracks, “No Child Left Behind”, in a Beats by Dre ad featuring the fastest woman in America tragically not going to the Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson. In it West repeats the bar: “He’s done miracles on me.”

Related
CelebritiesComplex

How Kanye West’s Silence Is Shaping the ‘Donda’ Era

The Kanye West show has been on mute for all of 2021. The music icon has been a master of spectacle for most of his career, saying and doing things that dominate the news cycle. Rick Ross once rapped that he’s the “timeline strangler,” but in reality, the title goes to Kanye.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Kanye West Premieres New Album ‘Donda’ at Massive Atlanta Listening Event

American rapper Kanye West finally premiered his long-delayed studio album ‘Donda’ at a listening event on Thursday, at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium that was broadcast live on Apple Music. According to Variety, while many details about the album had leaked in the days after hints about its imminent arrival first popped up, one that didn’t was a fiery guest verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled ‘Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?’. Here’s How Kanye West Is Helping Ex Kim Kardashian to Relaunch Her KKW Beauty Brand.
NFLPage Six

Kanye West has contract, private chef, for Mercedes-Benz Stadium stay

Kanye West has new “lease” on life, we hear. West — who’s been living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while he finishes his latest, delayed album “Donda” — now has a contract in place with the venue to stay there while he finishes up his music, insiders exclusively told Page Six.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Kanye West announces another Donda listening party

Kanye West has announced that he is holding another listening event for his new album ‘Donda’. The 44-year-old rapper will give fans the chance to hear his latest record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5, the day before ‘Donda’ is set to be released. Kanye had premiered...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course Kanye West Is Living In A Stadium While Finishing Album, But Check Out This 'Bedroom'

Love him or hate him, Kanye West is one of only a few modern-day artists that seek to defy labels, boxes and tradition. His vision is usually singular, whether it be through his music, clothing or political views. So it's not entirely unexpected that while he's finishing up the final touches on his tenth studio album, he's living in a stadium, and the “bedroom” is, well, very Kanye.
Worth, ILfourteeneastmag.com

Art Doesn’t Have a Time Limit: DONDA Will Be Well Worth the Wait

From becoming a billionaire off his iconic Yeezy brand to running in the 2020 presidential election, Kanye West has surpassed being a musical artist and has become the loved and hated entity that can cause shockwaves with one simple action. To quote Kanye himself, “Only one man has all that power.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kanye West sings about “losing my family” in a passionate song from his new album

Kanye West’s new music is telling fans something about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The latest album by the rapper from Can’t Tell Me Nothing 44 years old, DONDA, was first shared with fans during a high-profile party that was broadcast live from Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22. The album was due to be released at midnight on Friday, July 23, but has yet to air hours later.
Celebritiesurbanislandz.com

Kanye West Hints The Weeknd Will Be On “Donda” With

Is The Weeknd featured on Kanye West’s Donda album?. Kanye West has been teasing his late mother’s namesake album for quite some time but he may have just given fans the most exciting hint yet. Taking to social media to share another piece of the puzzle, the rapper posted a snapshot of a recent calls list which fans couldn’t help but notice include popular Canadian singer The Weeknd.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof North West and Penelope Disick Are Already Growing Their Business Empires

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws POOP Emoji Themed Birthday Party for North West. Anyone want some lemonade? Well step right up to North West and Penelope Disick's stand. Over the weekend, the cousins hosted their very own beverage booth. But they weren't just selling lemonade. Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 8, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, 9, also offered handmade bracelets. Customers could buy a glass of lemonade for $3 and a piece of jewelry for $10 to $20.
MusicHipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Launches Next Era Of Music With New Song Snippet

The Weeknd is back. After teasing his return, The Grammy Award-winning singer previewed a song snippet on social media shortly after midnight ET on Monday (August 2). The next era of music features The Weeknd crooning over electro-pop synths once again. The nearly two-minute clip is heavily instrumental-based until the Toronto legend sings, “Take my breath.”

