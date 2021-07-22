Cancel
Fortnite Riot Location: Where to Find and Defeat Riot

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epic quests for Fortnite Week 7 are available now, and one of the new challenges requires you to find and defeat Riot. Riot is an NPC that can be found wandering around a certain part of the map. Unlike most of the NPCs that you can find across the island, Riot isn’t a friendly face. He’ll attack you if you get too close, so don’t even attempt to talk to him. He’s not that hard to take down though, and you’ll receive a large XP payout after completing this quest. Here’s where to find and defeat Riot in Fortnite.

