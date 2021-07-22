Fortnite Riot Location: Where to Find and Defeat Riot

The latest set of Legendary Quests for Fortnite Week 7 is now live, and the final challenge this week requires you to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. This quest comes after stoking campfires near different hatcheries and collecting records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. This week’s questline revolves around Bushranger nurturing an Alien Egg, but he doesn’t really know what to do when it hatches. That’s why he needs you to scrounge up some old parenting books. There are 8 of them in total, but you only need to collect 2 to complete this Quest. Here’s where to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row in Fortnite.