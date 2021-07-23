Shore United Bank releases impact data for Vault Digital Education Program in Accomack Schools
Easton, MD, July 19, 2021— Shore United Bank today released the annual impact data for the Vault digital education curriculum it provides to elementary students across Dorchester County, Maryland and Accomack County, Virginia. This program supports schools and teachers as they strive to provide students with life skills like financial empowerment, mental wellness, and money skills to help them succeed both in and outside the classroom after a difficult year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources were made available to schools at no cost through Shore United Bank’s relationship with EVERFI, the leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator.shoredailynews.com
