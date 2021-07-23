Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accomack County, VA

Shore United Bank releases impact data for Vault Digital Education Program in Accomack Schools

shoredailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston, MD, July 19, 2021— Shore United Bank today released the annual impact data for the Vault digital education curriculum it provides to elementary students across Dorchester County, Maryland and Accomack County, Virginia. This program supports schools and teachers as they strive to provide students with life skills like financial empowerment, mental wellness, and money skills to help them succeed both in and outside the classroom after a difficult year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources were made available to schools at no cost through Shore United Bank’s relationship with EVERFI, the leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Dorchester County, MD
City
Easton, MD
Easton, MD
Education
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Shore United Bank#Everfi#Chief Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Unit 4 suspends school resource officer program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police staffing shortage has led officials to suspend the School Resource Officer (SRO) program at Champaign Unit 4 Schools. The program will be suspended for the 2021-22 school year. Champaign Police will continue to proactively monitor school safety and maintain a presence at the schools throughout...
Norfolk, VAevms.edu

EVMS pipeline program expanding to Eastern Shore

This summer, high school students from Portsmouth and the Eastern Shore will have the opportunity to learn about a broad spectrum of careers in medicine at the EVMS Health Sciences Academy. The two-week, tuition-free program will include lectures, workshops and hands-on activities. Participants will also be able to interact with...
Educationnewnanceo.com

Georgia Department of Education Releases List of Reward Schools

The Georgia Department of Education is releasing the 2020-21 list of Reward Schools – the Title I schools making the most progress in improving student performance. This year, 157 schools in 77 school districts were identified as Reward Schools. “While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support...
Little Rock, ARnwahomepage.com

Arkansas Department of Education releases new guidance for 2021-2022 school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education has released updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year. The new guidance updates quarantine rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Students who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 won’t need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms and if both the infected and exposed person are wearing masks.
New London, OHtimes-gazette.com

New London School Board hears about Christian-based educational program

NEW LONDON - The board of education at its Monday meeting adopted a resolution in support of the LifeWise Academy Program, a Christian-based educational program for students. Last month's meeting:Clean audit for New London schools; roof, road construction to begin soon. It will cost the district nothing but students will...
Springdale, ARnwahomepage.com

SPECIAL REPORT: COVID-19 impact on summer school programs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Due to COVID-19 last school year, students and their parents had to decide whether to learn in person, at home, or a little bit of both. For many, it also included a few weeks out of the classroom because of quarantine. No matter a student’s situation,...
Educationncsu.edu

Educational Leaders Talk About Impact Transformational Scholarships Program Will Have on Building Teacher Pipeline in Eastern North Carolina

In Eastern North Carolina counties with fewer resources but greater needs, it can be difficult for educational leaders to attract and retain quality teachers. To address this challenge, the NC State College of Education is using a charitable grant from the Anonymous Trust to establish the Transformational Scholarships Program and prepare 100 teachers for counties in Eastern North Carolina.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Staffing shortage impacts YWCA of El Paso's after-school program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Parents of an elementary school in east El Paso said they received a notice that the after-school program won't be available at the start of the school year. Due to a staff shortage, the YWCA of El Paso's after-school program at Loma Verde Elementary School...
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Data indicates elementary students most impacted by school shutdowns due to COVID

ONTARIO — On June 28, the Ontario School Board of Directors met for its monthly school board meeting; all board members were in attendance. Over the course of the meeting, the board discussed various policies and budget related documents, as well as being presented with assessment related data by District Initiatives and Special Program Coordinator Shelby DiFonzo, and was assisted by Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Online Education Programs Merge

INDIANAPOLIS - The Central Indiana Educational Service Center in Indianapolis says two online educational programs are merging. Indiana Virtual Academy and Indiana Online will be combined into one organization. Indiana Online is a department within CIESC. The organizations say by joining forces, they can maximize each programs strengths as an...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers Amplifies Commitment to Education with New School Partnership Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the launch of a new community donation program to benefit 424 public schools throughout the Southeast. The three-week program aims to amplify the grocer’s commitment to support creative, inclusive environments for future leaders to grow and thrive.
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Partners in Education program connects Cobb's Businesses & Schools

As the school year begins in Cobb County, the Cobb Chamber’s Partners In Education program is looking for businesses to become partners and serve local schools. The Partners in Education Program is a collective effort of the Cobb Chamber, the Cobb County Public School District and Marietta City Schools that matches businesses and organizations with schools to provide extra funding, unique services and volunteer support. The vision behind the Partners in Education program is to enrich the learning experience of Cobb’s children so that all develop a strong academic foundation, skills and core values that will benefit them in their life and careers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy