Remembering the Long Island Arena, which closed 25 years ago this week
Before there was Nassau Coliseum, there was the Long Island Arena. In 1959, Suffolk County birthed its first arena at 88 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack. The building was a constant source of entertainment hosting sporting events (hockey, basketball), concerts, political rallies, a flea market and even the circus. But more importantly the building had a personal connection to its attendees who felt a kinship to the 4,000-seat venue, which closed permanently 25 years ago on July 31, 1996.www.newsday.com
