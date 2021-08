The Lamar City Council, during its Monday, July 26th meeting, approved a Memorandum of Understanding to opt in to the Southeastern Colorado Workforce Housing project by a split vote with one dissent. The MOU is not binding on the city which can decide later to remove itself from the project which intends to construct at least 70 new houses and duplexes among the six counties in southeast Colorado served by SCEDD and SECED. Brent Frazee explained that the cost to Lamar would run between $67,000 and $80,000 for up to seven houses which would be built and sold to essential employees in an effort to stimulate commercial housing construction. The city can also choose as few as two units for construction and still remain in the program. The city’s share of funding would amount to 4% of the money received from the American Recovery Plan enacted to counter economic shortfalls brought about by the pandemic in a given community. Frazee explained the city would be reimbursed for costs, essentially the TAP fees associated with developing a property on city-donated land.