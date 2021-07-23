On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”
Few names cause as much hype as Kanye West‘s – he knows it. So when West announced a surprise listening event at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for his yet-unreleased 10th album ‘DONDA’, the internet had a fit and he sold out the 42,000-capacity – 71,000 in normal times – venue (and his similarly internet-breaking estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in the audience too, despite since-discredited rumours that the record sees him describe their marital home as a prison).www.nme.com
