Archuleta County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following areas, Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and San Juan River Basin. * Until 3 AM MDT Saturday. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across much of southwest Colorado into the early morning hours. isolated storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Excess rainfall on burn scars can create particularly dangerous conditions with quick runoff responses to heavy rainfall rates including debris and mud flows.

