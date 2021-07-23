Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand; San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pack Creek Fire Burn Area in Southeastern Grand County in east central Utah Northeastern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 856 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pack Creek Burn Area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spanish Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR