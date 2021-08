Gossip Girl knows that a person's most intimate relationship is the one they have with their phone. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, aired amid the cultural boom of apps like Twitter and Facebook, and while Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf predated the rise of the social media influencer, they were acutely aware of the power their devices had over them — and their secrets. "It was once said that a person’s eyes were a window to their soul,” Blair says in Season 1. “That was before people had cell phones.”