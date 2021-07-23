Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Mexican Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés Patents Construction System with "Intelligent Prefabricated" Technology

ArchDaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe renowned Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés presented ten years of research materialized in his most recent project entitled "Casa PI" whose acronym translates to a new "intelligent prefabricated" construction project. Patented in Switzerland, this system seeks to break the housing paradigm from an integral design that combines the structure of the house with the furniture and new automation technologies in architecture.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Construction Project#Aragon#Mexican#Pi#180m2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Design
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Construction
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Jolywood commissions 121 kW rooftop project in Thailand

The partnership used Jolywood JW-HD144N-460Wp modules which based on the latest JOTOPCon 2.0 technology, combine the advantages of high efficiency, high power, no LID and LeTID risk, low temperature coefficient. Installed in Thailand industrial rooftop, the region has abundant resources of sunshine, and 1200-1400kW average annual sunshine radiation. Thailand government...
Worlddesignboom.com

curved red bricks crown a family home in india designed by PMA madhushala

Indian based studio PMA madhushala built a new dwelling for the honor and lineage of a family of maratha sardars, the present heirs, in maharashtra, india. the family wished for an architectural manifestation on their 1.2 acres of land, standing strong in their ancestral grounds away from the crowds of the city. they wanted a space secure as a fortress for their collective family to create an inward environment that will be independent and self-sustain its existence.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Jakson unveils 21% efficient mono PERC solar modules

Jakson Group has launched the Helia series of high-output PV modules using half-cut mono PERC solar cells. The modules are India’s first to reach 21% efficiency, and allow outputs ranging from 450W to 600W. The Helia series PV modules will be available in both mono-facial and bifacial categories. The bifacial...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These researchers 3D-print bridges with dramatically less waste and CO2

ETH Zurich architects and engineers from the Block Research Group built a 12-by-16-meter arched footbridge entirely without reinforcement. These steel reinforcements and the cement for the concrete typically generate large amounts of CO2 and have been cut from the process. Due to the structural design, these bridges can also be...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

planted staircase penetrates exposed concrete construction in tokyo by mamm design

Mamm design has renovated a 33-year-old bookbinding factory into a four-story residence with an integrated office in tokyo, japan. in this project, the architects refrained from redesigning the structure, proceeding only to dismantling several pre-existing elements. the resulting construction presents an interesting blend of old and new characteristics, while concrete, brick, wood, and a new planted ‘green staircase’ complete the materiality palette of the project.
Technologyfashionweekdaily.com

Importance of technology in Brazilan Legal system- By Joilson Melo

In a little amount of time, the legal profession has undergone a radical transformation. Legal technology applies information technology, processes, and procedures to law firms, to increase efficiency and effectiveness. It can be used for various tasks, from email management to the client intake process. Technology has been one of the greatest gifts for the legal system. Legal technology is the next great innovation in the law, and it’s coming quickly. This is a new area of law practice, now practical because of advances in software and big data and changing cultural expectations about information sharing. The technologies in the law sector have been beneficial for lawyers. Lawyers like Joilson Junior de Melo from Brazil, who have been related to technologies from a young age, have continuously stressed the importance of legal technologies. Joilson Junior de Melo is a 32-year-old Brazilian law student. As a young child, Joilson developed an interest in technology. When Joilson Jrr got his first computer, his desire to achieve new things and learn more about technology evolved quickly. He learned to code and started building programs in languages such as Delphi, C++, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, MySQL, and PHP. By the time Joilson was 14 years old, he had earned a few dollars through selling Google AdSense ads. Joilson has always believed that the technologies appropriately used in the legal sector can always be an asset for the industry. Some of the areas where technology can play a considerable role is :
Interior DesignArchDaily

House in the Dunes / Worrell Yeung Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. House in the Dunes is a four-bedroom, raised residence situated across a one-acre site nestled in the dunes with ocean views. The large rectilinear structure is clad in gray cedar siding and punctuated by voids cut into the building’s facade vis-à-vis doors and windows. Each room is skillfully carved from the large exterior volume and is filled with natural light. The house’s interiors have a direct connection between the indoors and the outdoors, extending beyond the polygonal pool to the ocean.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Maker-Space Sungwon / GUBO Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Play, Learn and Make - It was a project to refurbish three empty classrooms located side by side to use as a makerspace and equipment room for students. The flooring and the lighting in the classroom were deteriorated and needed to be replaced. Although the windows of the classrooms were facing south, the lighting environment was not favorable because it was hindered by the mountains. In addition, the hallways in front of the classrooms were a mixture of shoe racks, sinks, and freight elevators, so the area needs to be improved as educational spaces for students. The basic requirements requested by the school in creating a makerspace were as follows. - To extend the functionality of the makerspace to the hallway space. - For the safety of learning activities, to have space where teachers can easily observe and control. - Possible to use the existing three classrooms separately as a makerspace and equipment room.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Refining Labelled Systems for Modal and Constructive Logics with Applications

This thesis introduces the "method of structural refinement", which serves as a means of transforming the relational semantics of a modal and/or constructive logic into an 'economical' proof system by connecting two proof-theoretic paradigms: labelled and nested sequent calculi. The formalism of labelled sequents has been successful in that cut-free calculi in possession of desirable proof-theoretic properties can be automatically generated for large classes of logics. Despite these qualities, labelled systems make use of a complicated syntax that explicitly incorporates the semantics of the associated logic, and such systems typically violate the subformula property to a high degree. By contrast, nested sequent calculi employ a simpler syntax and adhere to a strict reading of the subformula property, making such systems useful in the design of automated reasoning algorithms. However, the downside of the nested sequent paradigm is that a general theory concerning the automated construction of such calculi (as in the labelled setting) is essentially absent, meaning that the construction of nested systems and the confirmation of their properties is usually done on a case-by-case basis. The refinement method connects both paradigms in a fruitful way, by transforming labelled systems into nested (or, refined labelled) systems with the properties of the former preserved throughout the transformation process.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Richardson Electronics Receives Patent For A Pitch Energy System For Wind Turbines

LAFOX, Ill., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report, a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous renewable energy applications, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,073,130 (the '130 Patent). The '130 Patent is a result of Richardson's innovative solutions for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems. Richardson's solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000 ® Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The ULTRA3000 ® is an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries, including General Electric's (GE) wind turbine pitch systems. The ULTRA3000 ® PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for the GE batteries and chargers and can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.
EconomyScience Daily

Systems intelligent organizations succeed – regardless of structures

Matrix, process, or something else? The structure of an organisation is of little significance for its success, as long as there is systems intelligence, according to a study conducted by doctoral student Juha Törmänen together with Professor Esa Saarinen, and Professor Emeritus Raimo P. Hämäläinen, based on a survey of 470 British and US citizens in 2018-2019.
IndustryEntrepreneur

The Impact Of Technology On the Construction Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The world has been undergoing paradigm shift almost every day, and everything has changed from its inception. The advances have been instilled in most parts of the world ever since the invention came into existence. The world has moved from its pristine state to an advanced technological era that has now become the norm of life for everyone. Everything evolves around technological advancements and transitions and that includes human beings too. If we detach from technology, the world will be in chaos and may even become a non-entity. Ever since technology spread its wings, most of the industry has transformed itself from manual work processes to complete automation. The construction industry cannot fly in the face of, instead, the industry had to embrace the new era.
MilitaryUSNI News

Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems

The following is the July document, Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems. The threats facing our nation today are not only different; they are evolving more rapidly than at any time in history. Similarly, the technologies available to warfighters around the world are advancing faster than ever and much of this innovation is originating outside of the defense sector. These are the fundamental attributes of today’s world that the Navy and Marine Corps will transform into advantages for our nation’s security. We will do this by synthesizing the intersections of Unmanned Systems Artificial Intelligence, and Autonqny into a future enabled by Intelligent Autonomous Systems (IAS).
Retailaustinnews.net

A2Z Smart Technologies Launches Pilot with Large Mexican Retail Chain

Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart platform has been selected by a leading grocery stores operator in Mexico with more than 250 stores. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with one of Mexico's leading grocery store chains, operating more than 250 stores. The 60-day pilot program will employ twenty Cust2Mate smart carts at one of the chain's flagship stores in Mexico. A successful pilot will lead to the launching the smart carts at the retailer's premium branches.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair As Smart Solutions Architect For Green Zebra Smart Networks

De Cair to Develop and Implement Managed Services Infrastructure and Onboarding of Customers and Clients for IT Managed Services Based Division. Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for the Green Zebra Smart Networks division, IT engineering team and devices. In this role, Mr. De Cair will be responsible for leading the IT managed services division, in addition to onboarding customers and clients related to SMART Solutions. His responsibilities include managing the software integration within physical customer sites, overseeing the Irvine, CA office IT engineering team, and business development support for the GZ6G Technologies' sales teams.
Computersaithority.com

Latest Release Of Wind River Studio Delivers Transformational Automation Technologies Across The Intelligent Systems Lifecycle

Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for intelligent systems, has introduced its latest release of Wind River Studio. Unique to the industry, Wind River Studio is a cloud native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems from devices to cloud. It enables dramatic improvements in productivity, agility, and time-to-market, with seamless technology integration that includes far edge cloud compute, data analytics, security, 5G, and AI/ML.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Tyme Technologies Skyrockets on Patent Claim Approval

Tyme Technologies (TYME) - Get Report shares soared Monday after the biotechnology company said it received additional patent claims related to its metabolomic technology platform. That approval came from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent involves a targeted delivery of therapeutics to cancer cells. Tyme develops cancer metabolism-based...
Carsngtnews.com

ELMS Takes EV Crash Protection System to the Patent Office

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) has filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to the development of its EV crash protection system to improve vehicle and occupant safety and battery stability in the event of a collision. “This design – just one part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy