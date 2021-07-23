Cancel
Military

US Navy Sea Conflict

Gamespot
 10 days ago

www.gamespot.com

#Us Navy#Us Navy Sea Conflict
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
HOT 107.9

US Navy Aircraft Carrier Helps Relocate Sailors’ Vehicles

Here's something you don't see every day: a United States Navy aircraft carrier with its flight deck occupied by privately-owned vehicles. This photo, posted on the United States Navy's Twitter account, shows the USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in San Diego Bay with its flight deck full of non-military vehicles. The...
thedrive

The Navy Is Looking At Fitting Its Future Attack Submarines With Inflatable Sails

The Navy has called upon industry to develop pop-up sails for its submarines in an effort to maximize speed, stealth, and maneuverability. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possibility of having its future nuclear attack submarines fitted with sails — the tower-like structures on their forward upper-hulls — that are inflatable, popping up when required, but otherwise concealed to preserve the sub’s speed, maneuverability, and acoustic stealth. The Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) is ultimately hoped to result in technology that will allow the Next-Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), to be able to “operate submerged without the impediments of a sail.”
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

Danish military spots Iranian navy ships in Baltic Sea

The Danish military has said that it has spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, thought to be heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish defence ministry posted photographs online on Thursday from the Royal Danish Air...
Fox News

Russia warns US over hypersonic missiles in Europe, could lead to ‘inadvertent conflict’

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. did not mince words in a tweet late Monday warning Washington not to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe. The tweet begins with a red exclamation point and reads: "We would like to remind @PentagonPressSec that potential deployment of any [American flag] hypersonic [missile] in Europe would be extremely destabilizing. Their short flight time would leave [Russian flag] little to no decision time and raise the likelihood of inadvertent conflict."
Durham, NCMilitary.com

US Navy Loses Two More Sailors to COVID-19

Two sailors have died from COVID-19 complications in the last week, the Navy announced Wednesday. Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, died on July 23 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, died on July 26. Both deaths were attributed to complications associated with COVID-19.
thedrive

British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.
UPI News

U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait

July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year. The move supports the United States's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a press release. The Benfold...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Science

The US military wants force fields that could stop nuclear missiles

The best armor, if it could be devised, would weigh absolutely nothing. It would surround its wearer in an impenetrable aura of pure protection, holding all threats at bay. This idealized defensive system could come in the form of a force field, and it would be useful for stopping everything from nuclear missiles to small drones. With directed energy weapons, the Air Force believes such a force field is someday possible—but that day is in 2060 at best.
Daily Mail

Military bosses are investigating futuristic 'directed energy' weapons that could use beams of high-powered energy to destroy enemy nuclear missiles and form protective 'force-field' over US

The US Air Force is investigating 'directed energy' (DE) technologies they hope could turn beams of energy into a force field that could be used to destroy enemy missiles. In a new report, titled 'Directed Energy Futures 2060,' DE is described as 'a focused beam of electro-magnetic energy that is used to enable or create military effects, when used in conjunction with other military systems, including kinetic weapons.'
UPI News

Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea

July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday. The littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and a detachment from Commander, Task Group 75.1/Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit are elements of the new group, fleet officials said in a press release.

