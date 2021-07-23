Cancel
NZD/USD eases from multi-day tops, still well bid around 0.6970-75 region

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD regained positive traction on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The risk-on impulse benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi and remained supportive of the uptick. A pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains amid COVID-19 jitters. The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

