UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted USD/JPY is still expected to navigate within the 109.20/110.60 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected USD to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any decline is not expected to break the support at 109.50’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as USD took out 109.50 and dropped to 109.41. While the decline is oversold, further USD weakness is not ruled out. However, a break of the major support at 109.20 is unlikely. Resistance is at 109.75 followed by 110.00.”