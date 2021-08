The currency pair's gains were primarily due to the weakness of the US dollar, following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of lower-than-expected growth for the US economy. The euro is still facing pressures that may give up on its impact many of its gains, the most prominent of which is the expansion of the spread of the Corona Delta variable. This means the return of the closure restrictions, in addition to excluding the date for tightening the European Central Bank’s policy.