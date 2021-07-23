Bus service routes undergoing temporary change

Temporary change is coming to the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) evening and Saturday fixed route bus service in Meadville.

The changes, which begin Monday, will be in effect through Sept. 4; regular fixed route service will resume Sept. 7.

The Monday-through-Friday Red, Blue and Green buses will continue to operate on their regular schedules from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to Tim Geibel, CATA's executive director.

However, starting Monday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there will be one bus that will operate a combined route that incorporates parts of the Red, Blue and Green routes. It will operate on a 90-minute rotation.

CATA's Last Call Run, which takes riders from the Downtown Mall to designated CATA bus stops, will continue weekdays at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturdays, the new combined route will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only. The regular Red, Blue and Green will not run.

"We have lower ridership in the summer, particularly in the evenings, so we're scaling back a little," Geibel said.

He did stress if someone has extenuating circumstances, such as work or other appointments that may affect them because of the change, they should call CATA at (814) 336-5600 in advance to discuss options.

Geibel said CATA also is trying to recruit more drivers with a Class C commercial driver's license (CDL) with the air brake endorsement, which is needed to drive buses on the fixed route system.

"We need more drivers and we're trying to recruit more as we have eight buses in the (fixed route) fleet and we're willing to pay for training," Geibel said.

