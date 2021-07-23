Tottenham maintain Harry Kane is not for sale amid Manchester City interest

Harry Kane is being linked with a £160 million move to Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. Earlier this year, Harry Kane made it clear that his future wouldn’t be decided until after Euro 2020. As a result of his performances for England, it’s no surprise that his next move is firmly under the spotlight. Although he’s enjoyed his time at Tottenham Hotspur, he’s yet to win a trophy in his career. According to the Sun, the 27-year-old is set to join Manchester City in a £160 million deal. Not only that, but he’ll earn £400,000-a-week at the Etihad. In fact, if the deal does go through, it would be a record fee in the Premier League. However, for a deal of that magnitude, there’s likely to still be a considerable amount of work to do. That being said, it’s beneficial for both parties for a deal to be sorted as soon as possible before the start of the new season.