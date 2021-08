Engelbert Humperdinck moved Good Morning Britain viewers after opening up about the death of his wife.The singer, 85, appeared on the ITV show on Friday (23 July) where he addressed the death of Patricia, who died in Los Angeles in February 2021. Patricia had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for a decade, and caught Covid-19. Humperdinck said that his family have been “waiting for the quarantine to go away so we can give her a good final send off in our home in Leicester”.He added: “She’s finally home now so we’re grateful for that.”Humperdinck – real name Arnold George Dorsey...