Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Race Weekend—July 24-25, Schenley Park. Drivers will start their engines and fans will lower their tailgates for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix race weekend in Schenley Park. The event is one of America’s largest vintage race events. Saturday will see race qualifying heats with over 150 vintage racers, and Sunday is the main race day. Both days’ action goes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other highlights include car shows featuring international, Italian, and British cars, a vendors marketplace, food offerings, and track rides in MINI Coopers. The Chevrolet Corvette is the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix’s Marque of the Year 2021. Qualifying race heats are on Saturday and the featured race is on Sunday. Look for Vintage Grand Prix events throughout Pittsburgh in the run up to the race. Charities benefiting from race proceeds are the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny Valley School. Free. (RH)