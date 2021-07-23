ICARO™ Announces Partnership with Astral Digital for Premium Original Digital Content to over 50M+ Users
AI-Powered Media App to Deliver Astral Digital’s Brands to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil. ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Astral Digital, a leading Brazilian provider of original digital content across a wide range of categories. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver Astral Digital’s premium content brands spanning verticals including astrology, economics, recipes, lifestyle and health to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.martechseries.com
