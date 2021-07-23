Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ICARO™ Announces Partnership with Astral Digital for Premium Original Digital Content to over 50M+ Users

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-Powered Media App to Deliver Astral Digital’s Brands to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil. ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Astral Digital, a leading Brazilian provider of original digital content across a wide range of categories. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver Astral Digital’s premium content brands spanning verticals including astrology, economics, recipes, lifestyle and health to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#Ai Powered Media App#Astral Digital#Tim News Customers#Brazilian#Gstv#Alto Astral#Chairman Ceo#Icaro Media Group#Martech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Partners with Compuage Infocom Ltd for Distribution of its 16+ E-Commerce, Cloud & Mobility Solutions With 12,000 Partners in the SAARC Region

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc :Note: Access to 12,000 Resellers, Retailers, and System Integrators in the SAARC Region. Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company’s Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov’t Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX – Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership.
Facebookmainebiz.biz

How to plan and launch a digital advertising campaign

It’s impossible to open your laptop or turn on your phone without being served various forms of digital advertising. From Google Adwords or Facebook retargeting to programmatic, pre-roll, native ads and sponsored content. The options, the terminology and the methods can be unwieldy. Despite those barriers, digital ads will only continue to evolve as powerful marketing tools.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Healthera, A Leading Digital Pharmacy Platform, Announces Partnership With Alliance Healthcare To Drive Forward The Digital Agenda Within Community Pharmacies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthera is pleased to announce a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. Alliance Healthcare is the UK's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, supplying a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare products. The OTC drug market is worth £2.6billion #, with dispensed prescriptions items in England...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Arqit Releases QuantumCloud™ to Deliver Stronger, Simpler Encryption

On‑target first release to customers paves the way for current year revenue generation. Arqit Limited (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum encryption technology announces the release of the first version of its service, QuantumCloud™ 1.0. This Platform‑as‑a‑Service software enables customers to secure the communications channels and data of any cloud, edge or end-point device.
martechseries.com

DigiMarCon East 2022 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition

Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition – April 21-22, 2022 – New York City, NY. Expand your knowledge on the following topics: Account-Based Marketing, Behavioral & Neuromarketing, Content Marketing, Conversational Marketing, Conversion Rate Optimization, Data Science & Big Data, Email Marketing, Geo-Targeting & Proximity Marketing, Growth Hacking, Inbound & Outbound Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Native & Contextual Advertising, Omnichannel Marketing, Paid Search Marketing, Personalization & Privacy.
Internetvelillum.com

Maxsoft Application Development, Digital Marketing and Web Designing Services

Maxsoft Solutions is one of the best IT companies providing app development, digital marketing, and web designing services. It is the one-roof that you will find all the required services. Our team has been providing IT services for years, and we have the best of the best members. Once we commit something, nothing can change it.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Infolob Implements Oracle NetSuite as Single Source of Truth

Infolob Solutions, Inc. announces that it went live with Oracle NetSuite as its choice of cloud-based and integrated business software suite to gain a bird’s eye view of all end-to-end business operations. Acting as a single source for end-to-end business operations – NetSuite now replaces several decoupled systems across Infolob...
Businessmartechseries.com

My-Take Recognized as GreenBook GRIT Innovative Market Research Technology Supplier

My-Take LLC, a greater Boston-based research & insights technology company, has been recognized as one of GreenBook’s most innovative suppliers in market research in this year’s annual GRIT “Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers” list. Within a list that included several Fortune 500 companies, My-Take appeared as number 22 in the technology category.
Internetmartechseries.com

Kahuna’s New Blockchain-Based Social Media Ecosystem Set to Launch in October 2021

Kahuna combines traditional social media community with an added dimension of a crypto economy where celebrities and influencers monetize content and connect with fans. Kahuna, a new blockchain-based, decentralized social media ecosystem for celebrities and content creators to engage with fans around the world, announces its impending launch coming October 2021.
Retailmartechseries.com

How Marketers Embrace a Brave New World of Omnichannel

In the past year, the retail industry has been one of many disrupted business sectors. Retailers have had to pivot their strategies to meet consumers’ changing behaviors and the omnichannel demands of customers in an increasingly digital economy. With a growing emphasis on data-driven decisions, developing and deploying analytics solutions...
Businessmartechseries.com

Tijoh Launches Auto Brander

The platform provides all-in-one customized branding solution for businesses. Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced the launch of Auto Brander, a platform providing businesses easy access to on-demand printing. Marketing Technology News: Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory.
Businessmartechseries.com

eCloudvalley First AWS Consulting Partner in ASEAN to Achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency

ECloudvalley Technology announced that it is the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner to achieve the AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the ASEAN region. AWS Machine Learning Competency Partners have demonstrated expertise delivering machine learning (ML) solutions on the AWS Cloud. These partners offer a range of services and technologies to help businesses create intelligent solutions, from enabling data science workflows to enhancing applications with machine intelligence.
TennisPosted by
Speedway Digest

INDYCAR, IMS Partner with Imagen To Debut New Digital Content Site

Penske Entertainment Corp. has launched a new digital asset site in partnership with intuitive rich media management platform Imagen, providing modern, comprehensive access to the vast archive of digital content of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new site can be accessed at content.indycar.com or content.ims.com. The...
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

Brand Impact Awards 2021: shortlist announced

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry. Today, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2021. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 26 different agencies.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia Taps 8×8 CPaaS to Enhance Mobile Experience for Business-to-Business (B2B) Customers in Indonesia

Deploys 8×8 SMS API to Ensure Mobile App Security with One-Time Password (OTP) Multi-Factor Authentication. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform, announced that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Indonesia is using the 8×8 CPaaS SMS API to provide distributors and retailers with a secure mobile experience for managing orders and deliveries.
Advocacymartechseries.com

KELL Partners Selected as Launch Partner to Implement Marketing Cloud for Nonprofits

KELL’s Depth of Experience with Marketing Cloud and Nonprofits Offers Clients Quicker Time-to-Value. KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping nonprofits expand their relationships with supporters through its expanded service to provide implementations of Salesforce.org’s newest product, Marketing Cloud for Nonprofits (M4NGO).
Businessmartechseries.com

ZENVIA Inc. Announces Closing of Concurrent Private Placement with Twilio Inc.

ZENVIA Inc., announced yesterday the closing of its previously disclosed concurrent private placement of 3,846,153 of its Class A common shares to Twilio Inc. in a private transaction (“Concurrent Private Placement”) at an offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share. Marketing Technology News: Solace’s Event Streaming And Management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy