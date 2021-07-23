Team Huddle Tackles Ineffective Meetings With Launch of AI-Powered Scheduling Platform

A new autonomous rideshare service is being launched by Lyft in partnership with Ford and Argo AI to offer consumers an intuitive way to get around town on their own terms. The service will incorporate the automotive brand's vehicle that's outfitted with Argo AI technology and will safely transport passengers to their location when summoned via the Lyft app. The service will be launching later this year and is expected to be scaled up with 1,000 autonomous vehicles in a variety of markets over the course of the next five years, if all goes according to plan.