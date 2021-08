You can make a strong case that Katharine Duren is the most dominant girls track athlete in area history. The Central Catholic senior from Haverhill had a storybook finish at All-States. She crushed the field in the 100-meter hurdles and an incredulous announcer hollered, “She may have beat 14 seconds. She may have done it.”She actually did it with ease, demolishing the state and New England records held by Triton Regional great Deanna Latham (13.93 in 2010). Duren broke the tape in 13.72.