On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”

Kanye West premiered his long-delayed studio album “Donda” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday that was broadcast live on Apple Music. While many details about the album have leaked in the days after hints about its imminent arrival first popped up on Sunday, one that didn’t was a fiery guest verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled “Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?” As he has at past listening events, West did not perform but stomped around the arena floor in a bulky red outfit with a bright orange pair of Yeezy boots...