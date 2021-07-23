Cancel
Retail

Retail Investors Are No Longer the Dumb Money

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith advanced analytics tools and new datasets, professional retail investors are now tapping into new realms of investment research for a differentiated view. With advanced analytics tools and new datasets, professional retail investors are now getting a differentiated view on the market and tapping into new realms of investment research. Some are new areas that traditional fund managers are not even aware of and we are not talking about Reddit.

Stockssouthfloridareporter.com

Why NOW is the Best Time to Invest in Bitcoin

Those that have been in the crypto space for a while have seen the highs and lows that cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin have gone through over the past year. While its price is more than 300% higher as compared to last year, slow economic growth and other reasons courtesy of a global pandemic have meant that Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been able to soar to its true potential.
StocksHerald Tribune

THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Shorting stocks is folly for the typical investor

One question I’m sometimes asked by aggressive investors: "Is 'shorting stocks' a way to make outsize returns?" My answer is unequivocal: No! Investors can buy individual stocks or mutual funds depending on their tastes. The critical thing these have in common is the investor owns something. Shorting stocks is quite...
StocksInvestorPlace

Quantumscape Is on a Slow Rot Until It Can Show Investors the Money

Quantumscape (NYSE:QS) stock is slowly deteriorating, down over 18% in the past month. Back in June, I wrote that QS stock was likely to continue falling, given its poor business model. In effect, the electric vehicle (EV) battery maker is just a research organization with an unproven product that won’t be made for at least three years.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Asset Management Firm GoldenTree is Buying Bitcoin

Asset management firm, GoldenTree, which currently handles over $41 billion in assets under management is reportedly buying bitcoin. According to recent reports, the firm is adding bitcoin to its balance sheet in a bid to diversify its portfolio. The move offers the firm a more broad mix of debt-focused strategies, according to sources close to the matter.
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Robinhood Fails to Get Much Love From Retail Investors at Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. suffered a lukewarm reception at its stock market debut from individual investors, the very group of customers courted by the popular trading app for long-term growth. Retail investors net bought shares worth $18.9 million in the zero-fee trading platform on its listing day, according to...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

5 easy ways crypto investors can make money without needing to trade

Large price jumps and 100x gains get a lot of attention from pundits and influencers in the cryptocurrency community because they offer the hope of overnight riches. In reality, these opportunities are few and far between. Not to mention, only a handful of traders actually manage to catch these waves and cash out in time to lock in life-changing money.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Robinhood CFO says IPO will show merits of letting retail investors in

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick said he expects its $2.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) will demonstrate the benefits of allocating a significant chunk of stock to retail investors. The IPO valued the trading app at $31.8 billion, at the low end of its indicated...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Florida Company Pays $100,000 into Investor Protection Fund; Returns Money to Missouri Investor

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Florida-based WCO Holdings, LLC, and a top executive after allegedly defrauding investors in several states, including Missouri. Between February 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019, WCO Holdings and managing member Alan Brooks sold $700,000 of unregistered, non-exempt promissory notes through unregistered Las Vegas-based broker-dealer, Retire Happy, LLC, to finance improvements to a gas station in Bradenton, Florida, reportedly owned by Brooks. The notes were sold to eleven investors in eight states, including one in Independence, Missouri. As of June 7, 2021, through the efforts of the securities division, the sole Missouri investor in WCO Holdings was paid back his principal plus interest. Without admitting or denying the allegations, respondents agreed to a $100,000 payment into the Missouri Investor Education and Protection Fund. This payment was received by the Secretary of State’s office on July 22, 2021. Ashcroft continues to urge Missouri investors to call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go online to www.missouriprotectsinvestors.com for more information or to file a complaint.
Retailfinextra.com

FactSet and Smartplus bring ESG to retail investors in Japan

FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, and Smartplus, a leading Japanese wealth management and insurance platform, today announced the integration of FactSet’s Truvalue Labs ESG content into Smartplus’ platform for retail clients. This integration will help Smartplus...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CME profits rise as micro futures lure retail investors

July 28 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the largest futures exchange operator, reported higher second-quarter profit on Wednesday, spurred by lower expenses, a rise in hedging and micro futures, including in oil and bitcoin, that lured retail interest. Trading volume for the exchange operator's interest rate futures and agricultural...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

DriveWealth Partners With YieldX To Launch Target Yield ETFs To Help Retail Investors Take Better Control Of Their Financial Lives

DriveWealth, LLC (DriveWealth), a leading global brokerage infrastructure platform, today announced the planned launch of a new lineup of yield-focused fixed income ETFs, providing retail investors alternatives to low yielding cash accounts. The new ETFs will be powered by the YieldX platform, a cutting-edge API-driven fixed income digital platform that uniquely leverages AI with the aim to optimize yield, expenses and risk-adjusted returns based on investors' desired risk/reward profiles. On July 27, DriveWealth will launch two ETFs on the NYSE Arca platform - DriveWealth Steady Saver, ETF ticker: STBL, and DriveWealth Power Saver, ETF ticker: EERN (collectively the "Funds" or "ETFs"), with target net yields of 3% and 8% respectively. DriveWealth's global B2B partners will also have the opportunity to "white-label" the ETFs or work with YieldX to create their own suite of custom, branded fixed income ETFs suitable for their customer base.

