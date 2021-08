When someone of the stature of Buddy Guy starts telling anyone who will listen that you are “the next explosion of the blues” then it’s safe to assume you are doing something right. Such is the case with Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, the prodigious guitarist from the town of Clarksdale, Mississippi, who emerged onto the scene in 2019 at the age of 20 and became a contemporary torchbearer for Delta and Chicago blues.