DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently got my driver's license and posted about it on Instagram. I'm one of the first in my grade to get it. Now, new people who I've never even talked to are reaching out for plans. I've always had trouble making friends, so it feels nice to be wanted. I just can't help but think it has something to do with wanting a ride. How do I make sure the people reaching out aren't just using me for my license? — Feeling Used.