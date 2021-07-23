Kruger National Park, South Africa

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKruger National Park is located in the northeast of South Africa in the eastern portion of the provinces of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The park is bordered in the north by the Republic of Zimbabwe and in the east by the Republic of Mozambique. It has an area of 19,623 sq. km, and is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. The park is a popular tourist attraction due to its wide range of diverse wildlife, including the “African Big Five.”

Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Covid-19 is the salt in South Africa's wounds

Pandemics don't cause riots. They do, though, create the perfect conditions for turmoil in fragile societies that are already powder kegs of inequality and sky-high unemployment, and where coronavirus has inevitably hit the poor hardest. South Africa's days of unrest this month, the worst violence since apartheid, were triggered by...
AfricaAntelope Valley Press

What caused South Africa’s week of rioting?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. Here is a closer look at the unrest. The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. The protests closed the N3 and N2 highways, which link the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard’s Bay to the industrial hub of Johannesburg and to Cape Town.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After pandemic pause, South Africa reports poaching back on the rise

Johannesburg — Rhinoceros poaching is back on the rise in South Africa this year after a year of coronavirus disruption in 2020, authorities reported on Saturday. Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said officials had recorded 249 cases of rhinos being poached through the end of June. "While this is higher than...
Animalstrust.org

South Africa rhino poaching returns after pandemic-induced lull

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - Rhino poaching in South Africa rose by 50% in the first half of 2021 compared to a year earlier when poaching plummeted due to COVID-19 restrictions, the environment ministry said on Saturday. From January to the end of June 2021, 249 rhino were poached in...
Societyyr.media

The Reason Behind the Riots in South Africa

South Africa has a strong history of hosting hostility and apprehension– mainly because of racism (that is still present) from colonialism. To challenge policies and systems of segregation in South Africa, the anti-apartheid movement was birthed. The movement, led by Nelson Mandela who eventually became South Africa’s President, instilled hope in the leadership and systems of the region thereafter. Unfortunately, the purity of the leadership was not upheld during the reign of Jacob Zuma. The legal repercussions he is now facing are what is partly responsible for the riots currently happening in South Africa.
ChinaSeattle Times

In South Africa, poachers now traffic in tiny succulent plants

STEINKOPF, South Africa — On a moonless night in the desert in the far west of South Africa, Avrill Kaffer had just finished making a sale when vehicles with flashing lights emerged out of the darkness and an officer from the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit leaped from behind a nearby bush, ordering him to the ground.
AfricaPosted by
NBC News

After protests and looting tear through South Africa, the nation wonders: What now?

DURBAN, South Africa — The sense of shock was palpable as a handful of residents stared at a shopping center in ruins. Windows were smashed, the parking lot was filled with debris, and “Free Zuma” was spray-painted on the facade of The Ridge, a once-pristine center that sits on Shallcross Road, a major thoroughfare in Durban, a city of 600,000 people on the eastern coast of South Africa.
Worldchatsports.com

ACE in Place Checks in From Peru, South Africa & Vietnam

DURHAM, N.C. – As we wrap up the first session of ACE in Place 2021, each ACE student-athlete from the Peru, South Africa and Vietnam programs shared their final reflection blog post. ACE IN PLACE | PERU. Expect the Unexpected: ACE in Place '21. Theo Burba, Cross Country and Track...
Africabeautypackaging.com

Manscaped Launches in South Africa

Manscaped, the premier brand dedicated to men’s below-the-waist grooming, has arrived in South Africa. This latest expansion marks the entrance into a brand-new continent for the direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand. “South Africa is a remarkable country. The diverse culture, coupled with the extremely welcoming nature of the people, make this a...
JapanForeign Policy

Is South Africa’s Unrest an Insurrection?

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s Africa Brief. The highlights this week: The aftermath of South Africa’s riots and its leaders’ baffling response, France offers a timeline to end its “forever war,” and a Ugandan athlete disappears in Japan.
AfricaVoice of America

Poverty at Root of South Africa Violence and Looting: Analyst

JOHANNESBURG - After a week of public violence that shocked the world, South Africa is beginning to reflect on the cause. Mass looting and destruction of property followed the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court after he refused to testify at an inquiry into corruption alleged to have happened when he led South Africa between 2009 and 2018.
Agricultureinvesting.com

A Good Season for South Africa's Winter Crops

Our recent analysis of South Africa’s agricultural production for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 production seasons has largely carried a positive tone. Over the past month, our focus has been on summer crops and horticulture, where record yields have been a dominant feature in the discussion. For summer crops, we maintain our upbeat view that the 2020/21 season will show further improvement in output compared with the 2019/20 season.
AfricaWorld Economic Forum

3 lessons we can learn from marine protection in sub-Saharan Africa

On 1 August South Africa celebrates Africa’s first Marine Protected Area Day, which it is hoped will become the global date to highlight the MPA benefits for people and planet. The future of Africa’s blue economy is promising but depends on effective management – both its failures and successes can...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

