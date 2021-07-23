Kruger National Park, South Africa
Kruger National Park is located in the northeast of South Africa in the eastern portion of the provinces of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The park is bordered in the north by the Republic of Zimbabwe and in the east by the Republic of Mozambique. It has an area of 19,623 sq. km, and is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. The park is a popular tourist attraction due to its wide range of diverse wildlife, including the “African Big Five.”www.worldatlas.com
