San Francisco, CA

These are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XZFB900 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 3,473 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 74 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marin County stands at 90 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area, Marin County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marin County, CA 90 234 5,558 14,467
2 Alameda County, CA 77 1,271 5,632 92,580
3 San Mateo County, CA 76 584 5,656 43,324
4 Contra Costa County, CA 73 824 6,459 73,202
5 San Francisco County, CA 64 560 4,368 38,002

