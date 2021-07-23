Cancel
These are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XZEIQ00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 769 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 139 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sequatchie County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sequatchie County stands at 197 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Chattanooga metro area, Sequatchie County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sequatchie County, TN 197 29 12,030 1,772
2 Marion County, TN 172 49 11,560 3,285
3 Hamilton County, TN 143 510 12,832 45,882
4 Walker County, GA 132 91 11,439 7,873
5 Catoosa County, GA 115 76 10,133 6,718
6 Dade County, GA 86 14 9,108 1,478

