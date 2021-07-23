Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

These are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5XZAlW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XZAlW00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 804 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 121 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stokes County stands at 176 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winston-Salem metro area, Stokes County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Stokes County, NC 176 81 9,289 4,264
2 Yadkin County, NC 146 55 11,047 4,161
3 Davidson County, NC 122 201 10,380 17,092
4 Forsyth County, NC 115 427 10,008 37,188
5 Davie County, NC 95 40 10,050 4,220

Comments / 3

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wake County, NCabc11.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina rise to 1,359

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window. 5:15 p.m. Health leaders in Cumberland County are urging people to wear their mask regardless of vaccination status...
Wake County, NCcbs17

Mask mandates back in effect at many central NC county, city buildings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A number of mask mandates are in effect at city and county buildings throughout central North Carolina on Monday. Starting Monday, Wake County will require face masks in all government buildings. The cities of Raleigh and Fayetteville, along with the towns of Garner and Wake Forest, are also requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in city buildings beginning today.
The Mountaineer

This is the Worst County to Live in North Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
CollegesRaleigh News & Observer

NC State to require masks in all indoor spaces on campus

N.C. State University will soon require masks in all indoor spaces on campus, regardless of one’s vaccination status. The university said Friday that face coverings will be required beginning Monday. Masks are not currently required for vaccinated individuals. The news comes as hospitalizations from the virus have more than doubled...

Comments / 3

Community Policy