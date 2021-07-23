These are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 1,167 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 201 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Simpson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Simpson County stands at 329 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Jackson metro area, Simpson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

