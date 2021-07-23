Cancel
Detroit, MI

These are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYoz500 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 11,010 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 255 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wayne County stands at 295 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, Wayne County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wayne County, MI 295 5,192 9,466 166,727
2 Macomb County, MI 288 2,500 11,565 100,466
3 St. Clair County, MI 283 451 11,617 18,537
4 Lapeer County, MI 234 206 10,502 9,263
5 Oakland County, MI 197 2,465 9,531 119,220
6 Livingston County, MI 104 196 8,923 16,819

