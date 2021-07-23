Cancel
Columbia, SC

These are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYn6M00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,370 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 168 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfield County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fairfield County stands at 365 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Columbia metro area, Fairfield County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fairfield County, SC 365 83 10,721 2,435
2 Calhoun County, SC 251 37 9,108 1,340
3 Saluda County, SC 236 48 8,936 1,814
4 Kershaw County, SC 218 140 11,857 7,631
5 Lexington County, SC 168 481 11,935 34,173
6 Richland County, SC 142 581 11,803 48,187

