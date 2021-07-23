Cancel
These are the Counties in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYigj00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 4,405 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 188 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fayette County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fayette County stands at 249 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, Fayette County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fayette County, PA 249 330 10,182 13,470
2 Beaver County, PA 234 390 9,355 15,613
3 Butler County, PA 227 423 9,477 17,681
4 Armstrong County, PA 223 148 9,070 6,016
5 Westmoreland County, PA 220 780 9,733 34,528
6 Allegheny County, PA 165 2,024 8,344 102,258
7 Washington County, PA 149 310 8,676 18,006

