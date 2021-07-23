Street Parties celebrate Cary150

Founded in 1871 as a sleepy little railroad town, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation, and culture over the past 150 years. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

In honor of its 150th birthday, the Town of Cary plans to celebrate with two big community street parties on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31. The celebrations will take place on Academy Street in Downtown Cary starting at 4:30 PM.

These street parties include games, activities for the kids, local performances, and the Carolina Circus. As the evenings conclude, the Cary Arts Center will come alive with a Projection Mapping Show filled with moving imagery and music.

In addition to the parties, the public is invited to participate in Sesquicentennial Sweets Bingo by visiting participating bakeries, coffee shops, and ice cream parlors to take part in their Cary 150 deal. These birthday deals will run July 24 - August 1. To access the bingo cards, click here.

