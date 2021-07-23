Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

These are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5XYe9p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYe9p00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 2,284 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 167 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grady County stands at 238 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, Grady County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grady County, OK 238 130 11,030 6,037
2 Lincoln County, OK 207 72 9,494 3,309
3 McClain County, OK 189 73 14,024 5,418
4 Oklahoma County,, OK 168 1,313 11,290 88,295
5 Cleveland County, OK 159 441 11,444 31,669
6 Logan County, OK 141 65 9,417 4,336
7 Canadian County, OK 139 190 12,823 17,530

Comments / 1

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy