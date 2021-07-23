These are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 11,663 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 242 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Essex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Essex County stands at 308 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area, Essex County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

