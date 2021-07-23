Cancel
These are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5XYKhP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYKhP00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 11,663 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 242 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Essex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Essex County stands at 308 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area, Essex County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Essex County, MA 308 2,406 12,570 98,173
2 Plymouth County, MA 282 1,446 9,653 49,435
3 Norfolk County, MA 259 1,807 7,908 55,215
4 Middlesex County, MA 237 3,786 8,513 135,791
5 Suffolk County, MA 234 1,851 11,803 93,454
6 Rockingham County, NH 88 268 8,028 24,495
7 Strafford County, NH 77 99 7,889 10,116

