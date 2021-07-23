Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Planning to travel around the holidays? You better start booking now

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27p0mk_0b5XYIvx00

Temperatures are heating up in Michigan and a lot of people still have summer vacations to enjoy.

The holidays may seem like a long way off, but when it comes to travel plans, you might want to book sooner rather than later.

Jill Jones, a travel concierge with Cadillac Travel in Oakland County, said the holiday rush is already on.

"I can’t say this enough. It is not too early. And people should be doing this," Jones said.

According to Jones, availability is getting less and less and prices are going up.

"I’m seeing hotels like in Riviera Maya – which is an extremely popular holiday family destination – definitely more expensive than they were last year and getting more expensive for that holiday – that major holiday period which everybody calls about - the day after Christmas to New Year’s Day," she said.

What's popular this upcoming winter? Destinations that don't have a lot of criteria surrounding COVID-19 for entry.

“Jamaica, any of the Caribbean islands. Mexico and the Dominican Republic don’t even require a test for U.S. citizens. So those are extremely popular especially if you have kids because it’s one less step to have to do," Jones said.

You still may need a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back to the United States.

If you're thinking of traveling internationally, check your passport. Jones said many of her clients' passports expired during the pandemic.

According to the State Department, renewing your passport by mail can take up to 18 weeks. With expedited service, which costs an extra $60, it's taking up to 12 weeks.

There's also the car rental shortage.

“I start with a car rental because in certain destinations – especially Hawaii, Florida – cars are extremely limited and very expensive," Jones said.

She added that people want to book trips starting the day after Christmas through New Years Day.

If you can be flexible about dates, you may get better pricing and availability.

Also, Jones suggests you consider another option besides a beach destination, like a few days in Sedona with a day trip to the Grand Canyon or even Las Vegas, which has become more of a family destination.

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Oakland County, MI
State
Florida State
City
Christmas, MI
State
Hawaii State
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Mexico#Cadillac Travel#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

The Camp May Just Be The Disneyland Of Oregon Campgrounds

Here in Oregon, we take our camping very seriously. There’s no shortage of spectacular campsites in the Beaver State, and all are extraordinary in their own right. One of the newest campsites in Oregon can be found in Bend, and it’s truly a superlative superstar. The Camp in Bend, Oregon, offers guests rustic-yet-Insta-worthy accommodations, lots […] The post The Camp May Just Be The Disneyland Of Oregon Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelwfxb.com

What to Know Before You Book On These Travel Sites

If you are looking to make that one more getaway this summer, you’ve probably been looking for cool deals. While they are out there, so are the scams. Travel bloggers have put together their best tips to get the most without being scammed. Book with known travel partners like Expedia,...
WorldTelegraph

Travel to Madeira feels like a holiday in the ‘before times’

In, out, in, out, shake it all about. There was certainly some travel hokey-cokey involved before I finally arrived in sunny Madeira for a short break last week. Portugal was originally on the green list when England’s resumption of international travel began on May 17. Then the European nation, including its islands Madeira and the Azores, went amber on June 3, meaning many British holidaymakers had to quarantine for 10 days upon returning to home soil.
TravelForbes

You Can Now Step Into This Famous Travel Photographer’s Photos

Gray Malin is known for creating some of the most stunning travel photos across the globe. His aerial shots of beaches hang on thousands of walls, instantly transporting all those who view it. But, the creative entrepreneur is taking that transportive idea to the next level. Starting September 1, Malin will be launching the first-ever Gray Malin Beach Club at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel in Hawaii, where guests can actually step into a vintage paradise.
Travelallears.net

Why You’ll Want to Book Your Holiday Park Passes for Disney World NOW

We’re already halfway through 2021, but there are still PLENTY of dates to consider when it comes to your upcoming Disney World trips!. While it’s important to keep an eye on hotels, flights, and more, you’ll definitely want to be on the lookout for Disney Park Pass availability early. And, you might want to get booking soon for holidays throughout this year, as they’re filling up already!
Maryland Statewfmd.com

AAA Urges Marylanders Planning Foreign Travel To Apply Now For Passports

The auto club says it’s taking the State Department longer than usual to process passport applications. Nottingham, Md (KM) If you’re planning to visit a foreign country, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges you to begin applying for a new or renewed passport now. Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for the auto club, says there’s been a significant increase in the amount of time it takes the US Department of State to process these applications.
Traveleturbonews.com

Book and Travel with Confidence at Sandals Resorts

Whether guests have already booked a stay at any one of the luxurious Sandals Resorts, or if would-be travelers are simply just thinking about it for now, at Sandals the holiday experience is that of a worry-free vacation. Sandals Resorts features best practices and policies designed to put guests’ minds...
TravelTravelPulse

Travel Protection Plan.. We Got You Covered!

Our new Travel Protection Plan offer is extended because helping to protect your needs is our priority! You and your loved ones can experience paradise knowing all reservations made now through August 31, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2021 will automatically receive insurance coverage for medical expenses during your resort stay and also includes several benefits while you're away. Best of all, it's on us, purchased on your behalf and part of your Sandals reservation.
WorldTelegraph

20 last-minute holidays to book now, at home and abroad

So, the worst has happened. Well, not quite the worst, but something pretty bad. You – or your partner, or your friend, or some other hapless soul in your soon-to-be-flying travel party – has been pinged by the NHS Covid app or Track and Trace, and your holiday plans are in 10 days’ worth of self-isolating ruins. What to do?
TravelPosted by
FUN 107

The Paperwork You Now Need for International Travel

I had plans to travel to Paris and Ireland with my mom and daughter last March. I don't need to tell you how those plans turned out. God willing, we'll finally have a chance to take this dream trip to Europe in August. With less than two weeks before we travel, though, I found myself unsure of exactly what we needed to do in order to be eligible to not only fly, but to enter the nations that we'll be visiting.
Books & LiteratureWallpaper*

Go on a dream holiday with this virtual reality book

‘Home’ is still the top destination for many holidaymakers this summer. While that may not be the dream holiday location, a new virtual reality book is offering a new way to break up days spent sunbathing in the garden or sipping a Margarita from a paddling pool. Kiss & Fly...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

US passport delays lead to long lines of would-be travelers

LOS ANGELES — Britt Johnson showed up around midnight to the West Los Angeles Federal Building, hoping to apply for a rushed passport when the office opened at 7 a.m. Johnson, eager to visit a dying relative in Mexico, was in line with hundreds of would-be travelers midmorning Thursday when a security guard announced that walk-ins for passport applications would no longer be taken there.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Why a Disney World Travel Agent Is Coming In Handy for This Expert

I enjoy Disney World trip planning just as much as the family trips we take there. While the pandemic has pushed back our next trip, the planning continues. Many find Disney World planning tedious and maybe even masochistic, but it’s fun for me. I feel I’ve become an expert in the types of free and low-cost Disney World trips where we focus. Hence, I never gave much thought into using a Disney World travel agent. But with a bit of reflection after our latest trip postponement, I figured using a travel agent was worth a try. Here’s why I decided to use a Disney World travel agent for our next trip.
Alaska StatePosted by
BoardingArea

You can now use Alaska miles to book Qatar Airways

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
WorldTravel Weekly

Accessible specialist Limitless Travel expands holiday range

A raft of new UK and overseas destinations have been added by Limitless Travel for 2021 and 2022 following record levels of interest. The provider of disabled-friendly and accessible holidays is increasing its domestic coverage to Bournemouth, Isle of Wight, Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings, Wales, Western Super-Mare, Christmas in the Cotswolds and Scotland. Europoeasn trips include Paris, Versailles and Iceland.
Aerospace & DefensePopculture

Spirit Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights

Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend according to a report by New York Daily News. The budget airline abruptly canceled 165 flights nationwide on Sunday, and another 261 flights on Monday — 34 percent of all the flights the company had scheduled. These moves left hundreds of customers angry and stranded in airports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy