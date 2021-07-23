Cancel
These are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYH3E00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 2,693 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 235 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Walker County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Walker County stands at 443 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, Walker County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Walker County, AL 443 286 11,615 7,491
2 Bibb County, AL 289 65 12,105 2,727
3 St. Clair County, AL 287 251 11,834 10,332
4 Chilton County, AL 264 116 10,382 4,561
5 Blount County, AL 241 139 12,315 7,099
6 Jefferson County, AL 240 1,581 12,461 82,231
7 Shelby County, AL 121 255 12,399 26,194

