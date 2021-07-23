Cancel
These are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYGAV00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 1,157 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 195 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lincoln County stands at 359 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Augusta-Richmond County metro area, Lincoln County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lincoln County, GA 359 28 10,835 845
2 Burke County, GA 288 65 11,823 2,666
3 Richmond County, GA 265 533 12,561 25,305
4 McDuffie County, GA 242 52 11,936 2,566
5 Edgefield County, SC 161 43 11,902 3,186
6 Columbia County, GA 143 211 11,710 17,248
7 Aiken County, SC 135 225 10,598 17,690

