Roanoke, VA

These are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYEP300 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 523 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 167 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Roanoke, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Roanoke stands at 200 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Roanoke metro area, Roanoke ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Roanoke City, VA 200 199 8,732 8,699
2 Salem City, VA 196 50 8,766 2,237
3 Roanoke County, VA 158 148 9,116 8,531
4 Franklin County, VA 146 82 7,344 4,130
5 Craig County, VA 117 6 6,552 335
6 Botetourt County, VA 114 38 7,962 2,645

