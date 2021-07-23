Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

These are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5XYCdb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5XYCdb00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 4,480 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 160 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baltimore, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Baltimore stands at 205 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, Baltimore ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Baltimore City, MD 205 1,260 8,670 53,292
2 Baltimore County, MD 204 1,689 7,996 66,175
3 Carroll County, MD 152 254 5,707 9,560
4 Harford County, MD 120 302 6,659 16,716
5 Anne Arundel County, MD 118 668 7,780 44,169
6 Queen Anne's County, MD 105 52 6,113 3,017
7 Howard County, MD 81 255 6,159 19,421

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best American Cities for Hiking in 2021

Hiking has always been a popular outdoor activity, and recently it has become even more so. As many people learned in 2020, getting out into the fresh air and experiencing the serene settings of the natural world can greatly improve mental health and quality of life. During the extreme isolation of the pandemic, hiking became […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy